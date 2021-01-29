SPANISH Residents Flying Into Portugal Need Negative PCR Test From Sunday, plus 14 days quarantine



Portugal’s Ministry of Internal Administration has announced in a statement today (Friday 29) that from Sunday, January 31 at 00:00, all Spanish residents flying into Portugal must present a negative PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before takeoff, and are also required to undergo 14 days quarantine.

This is designed in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Portugal, due to the high incidence of the virus in Spain, and this ruling also applies to citizens arriving from Ireland, and the Czech Republic, all of whom have an incidence of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

There is a second group of countries, with an incidence rate of between 150 and 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants which includes Luxembourg, Italy, Germany, Belgium, and France, among others, who must also show a negative PCR test, but they do not need to quarantine.

Then in the third group of countries, including Finland, and Norway, which have less than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, there are no travel restrictions in place.

