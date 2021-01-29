Sizing up Roquetas’ carbon footprint

Sizing up Roquetas' carbon footprint
COMMITMENT: Roquetas councillors discuss climate change strategy Photo credit: Roquetas town hall

ROQUETAS DE MAR town hall will calculate its carbon footprint and draw up plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The project, which coincided with World Day for the Reduction of CO2 Emissions on January 28, involves analysing the amount of greenhouse gases that the local administration – including its fleet of vehicles – produces.

“The Environment, Territory and Heritage department, which is attached to Urban Development, is very conscious of the climate change situation,” said Roquetas’ Environment councillor Jose Luis Llamas.

The municipality’s carbon footprint will be the starting point for reducing emissions and energy consumption while making better environmental resources and materials in accordance with the Kyoto Protocol, Llamas explained.


Once the town hall’s carbon footprint has been registered at the Spanish Climate Change Office (OECC) Roquetas will then receive the Office’s Carbon Footprint Calculation (Calculation level) certificate and logo.

In line with Roquetas’ commitment to combatting climate change, the town hall has now joined the Spanish Network of Pro-Climate Cities (RECC), Llamas announced.


The network provide technical support to assist local governments in achieving their targets regarding climate change and energy management at local level, the councillor said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Sizing up Roquetas' carbon footprint."





Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

