Sizing up Roquetas’ carbon footprint

ROQUETAS DE MAR town hall will calculate its carbon footprint and draw up plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The project, which coincided with World Day for the Reduction of CO2 Emissions on January 28, involves analysing the amount of greenhouse gases that the local administration – including its fleet of vehicles – produces.

“The Environment, Territory and Heritage department, which is attached to Urban Development, is very conscious of the climate change situation,” said Roquetas’ Environment councillor Jose Luis Llamas.

The municipality’s carbon footprint will be the starting point for reducing emissions and energy consumption while making better environmental resources and materials in accordance with the Kyoto Protocol, Llamas explained.

Once the town hall’s carbon footprint has been registered at the Spanish Climate Change Office (OECC) Roquetas will then receive the Office’s Carbon Footprint Calculation (Calculation level) certificate and logo.

In line with Roquetas’ commitment to combatting climate change, the town hall has now joined the Spanish Network of Pro-Climate Cities (RECC), Llamas announced.

The network provide technical support to assist local governments in achieving their targets regarding climate change and energy management at local level, the councillor said.

