Seville Arsonist Saved from Angry Neighbours by Policia Nacional

AN ARSONIST who set fire to his own apartment was rescued by a mob of angry neighbours by Policia Nacional in Seville.

Policia Nacional officers were forced to rescue a man from a mob of angry neighbours after he set fire to his own apartment in the Seville’s Los Parajitos area – a low-income barrio east of the city centre with a reputation for crime and addiction.

The man, who reportedly suffers from mental health problems and is known as El Loco to locals, allegedly set fire to his flat with the intention of blowing up a butane canister in his kitchen. Fortunately, emergency services were alerted to the blaze before an explosion occurred in the densely populated area.

Policia Nacional rushed to the scene to find the man being attacked by a mob of angry neighbours, who he has held long-term disputes with. Recently, he allegedly smashed the bong – a glass cannabis smoking device – of a group of locals which led to further tensions in the volatile area. Last summer, the man reportedly wandered the streets in military-style tracksuits brandishing a pair of knives and threatening to kill anyone who stood in his way.

Riot squad officers were supported by Policia Local units in calming the violence on the street, with the man complaining to officers that his neighbours had beaten him. A woman was trapped in her flat by the flames in her block but was evacuated without injury by firefighters.

Los Parajitos (The Birds) suffers from a reputation as one of the Andalucian capital’s most deprived neighbourhoods, and is included in a list of poor barrios that will receive large investment from the city’s government in 2021.

