Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad Arrest Two Queens Guards Over Plot To Steal Bullets.

Scotland Yard’s Flying Squad have arrested two of the Queen’s guards over an alleged plot to steal bullets from the armoury. The non-commissioned officers, one of whom is in charge of ammunition, were seized by the Flying Squad in dawn raids at residential addresses close to Windsor Castle.

Last night Scotland Yard confirmed that a quantity of ammunition had been recovered during one of the raids on a residential address. The ammunition is said to be 9mm calibre and is used in pistols.

The two serving members of the British Army have not yet been named. A police spokesman said: “A man in his 30s and a man in his 40s were arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition and conspiracy to steal. They have been taken to a nearby police station where they remain in custody.”

An MoD spokesman said: “We can confirm that two soldiers have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. We are assisting the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.” Last night troops were warned by their superiors not to speculate about the case.

The Coldstream Guards is the oldest continuously serving regiment in the British Army. The Army’s website describes it as ‘well-known for its high-profile ceremonial duties – but it’s an infantry unit first and foremost, with a hard-won reputation as an elite fighting force.’

