Sant Joan Film Festival Is Open For Business

The famous Sant Joan d’Alacant short film festival has announced that it will be running this year, after being hosted virtually in 2020, from May 8 to May 15, celebrating the 21st edition since its inception. Organisers are calling on budding film makers to submit their entries from Friday, January 29.

Entrants must either be Spanish nationals or have official residency in Spain, but the subject matter of the film is up to the artist, once it has been recorded since January 2020.

The Viridiana Audiovisual Cultural Association runs the iconic annual event in conjunction with the Sant Joan d’Alacant City Council, and each participant can enter up to three films.

Filmmakers will be excited to hear that there are a range of prizes up for grabs; however, the most coveted is surely the Ficus de Oro award for the best work of fiction, documentary or animation, with a free theme, which includes €2,000 in prize money and an official trophy, along with the right to enter the winning production in the prestigious Goya Awards in the Best Fiction Short Film or Best Documentary Short Film category.

Interested applicants can find full details on the application procedure and a registration form on the official website here.

