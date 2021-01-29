Residents Treated For Smoke Inhalation After Electrical Fire in Sevilla

TEN residents treated for smoke inhalation after an electrical fire in a building in Sevilla

Emergency services were called to a block of flats on Calle Montecarmeno, Los Remedios in Sevilla early on Friday morning, January 29 after a fire broke out on an electrical panel in the building. The city’s emergency services were alerted to the property after calls reported smoke billowing from the building at 8.25am. Sevilla Local Police and firefighters, along with the Social Emergencies Unit and medical staff reported to the scene, and 10 people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

After the fire had been brought under control, the origin was traced to an electrical fault in the building’s meter panel. Many of the apartments had to evacuated and ventilated, and those treated for smoke inhalation included two elderly people and three young girls. Thankfully their conditions were not serious and none had to be transferred to hospital.

Officials have indicated the cause of the electrical fire in the building will be investigated.

Throughout Spain, the number of fires reported in the past few months has risen exponentially, primarily related to gas boilers and appliances. Earlier in the month, an explosion in a parish building in Madrid led to the deaths of four people. A subsequent investigation showed that three of the seven gas boilers on the premises had not been officially registered with the General Directorate of Industry of the Community, as is required by law in Spain.

