RAPIST jailed after attacking schoolgirl in broad daylight as she waited for the school bus.

Deangelo Brown, 23, from Bank Close in Luton targeted the 15-year-old girl as she waited for the bus on her way to school. The attack took place in an alleyway near Harlesden High Street in West London.

The girl was attacked in broad daylight by the 23-year-old, but a passer-by came to the victim’s help after hearing the cries and screams of the girl.

The attack happened on March 10 last year when Brown targeted the schoolgirl who was wearing a school uniform while she waited for the bus. After asking her age he suggested that he might be armed and demanded that she go with him. The girl feared for her safety so followed him into an alleyway. Brown then raped his victim and gave her £10 before he left.

After hearing the screams of the girl, a passer-by was able to record part of the attack on her phone and come to the girl’s help.

Kerry McNulty, from the CPS, said, “This was a horrific sexual attack in broad daylight on a child in school uniform.

“The prosecution case included CCTV evidence of Brown in the vicinity and mobile phone footage of the attack itself.

“The young victim was also able to pick out her attacker during an identity parade.

“Brown has shown no remorse and subjected his victim to the ordeal of going through a trial despite the overwhelming evidence against him.”

Brown has now been sentenced to nine years in prison with an additional four years on licence.

