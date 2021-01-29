PUTIN Critic Alexei Navalny Must Remain In Prison In Moscow after his appeal was rejected

A court in Russia has rejected 44-year-old Alexei Navalny’s appeal against his detention and must stay in prison, where, with numerous legal cases pending against him, the 44-year-old Putin critic could spend many years in jail.

The court hearing was made by a video link, and before the judge handed down the ruling, Navalny once again demanded to be released claiming the charges against him were trumped up and political to prevent him from continuing his work in opposition of Vladimir Putin and his Government.

Navalny said in the video link, “We’ll never allow these people to seize and steal our country. Yes, brute force is on your side now. You can put me in handcuffs, but that will not continue forever”, with the Interfax news agency reporting that Navalny’s lawyers would be appealling.

Navalny, upon hearing the judge’s ruling responded, “Everything was clear to me before the start of the court hearing, thank you”, also claiming he had not been allowed access to one-on-one meetings with his lawyer since his arrest on January 17.

Russian police arrested Navalny’s brother Oleg, and top aide Lyubov Sobol was among people arrested overnight in a series of raids, along with Anastasia Vasilyeva, from the Navalny-baked ‘Alliance of Doctors’, and ‘Pussy Riot’ punk band member Maria Alyokhina.

Police also searched Navalny’s wife Yulia’s flat, and broke into, and searched his FBK organisation’s offices, as his supporters are calling for more protests to be held this weekend, which Russian authorities said would again be classed as illegal, the same as last weekend when almost 4000 protestors were arrested across the country.

