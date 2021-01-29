Prince Charles ‘May Have to Rethink Plans for Slimmed-Down Monarchy’

THE Prince of Wales has long been known to favour plans for a “slimmed-down” monarchy, reducing the current number of royals in receipt of public funds and expected to carry out royal duties.

However, one expert has claimed a recent rise in the popularity of Sophie, Countess of Wessex, may mean Prince Charles has to rethink his slimmed-down monarchy plan.

Writing in one publication, royal editor Camilla Tominey has called The Countess of Wessex, “the royal to watch,” explaining Sophie’s rising star may mean Prince Charles will be forced to include her in future royal events.

Ms Tominey wrote: “It has been interesting to see how Buckingham Palace has been actively promoting the work of the Countess of Wessex in recent weeks.”

The journalist added: “’About time too’, Sophie fans will think, but there has been a definite attempt to elevate the mother of two’s profile in the wake of Megxit.”

“Does this mean that Prince Charles is having to re-evaluate his plan for a slimmed-down monarchy following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure?

“In a word, yes. While the Royals want to avoid a repeat of criticisms that there are too many ‘hangers-on’ on the palace balcony, there is a workload that needs to be met.

“And it hasn’t got any easier in the absence of Harry, Meghan and the Duke of York, who, like him or loathe him, carried out a significant number of official duties every year.”

Interviewing Joe Little, Managing editor of Majesty, Ms Tominey explained the workload may mean changes to Prince Charles’s plans.

Mr Little said: “Either the structure of royal engagements needs to be reviewed or they will need to bring other people back into the royal fold so they can spread the load more easily”

“So Charles either has to abandon the idea, which is unlikely, or review the workload.”

