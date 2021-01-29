LOCAL POLICE in Gijon, Asturias, received a call which they suspected to be a prank, when the woman asked them to do something totally unexpected.

-- Advertisement --



The content of the call, which has been released in online media throughout Spain, is surreal, and it went something like this:

“I was going to sit down on a bench […] but there is no-one here to disinfect it and people have just got up from it. Who’s going to disinfect it? What can I do?” the woman asks.

The policeman who took the call responds “Keep on walking.”

But the woman insists “But where can I sit? Because I’m with my mother, who’s 98 years old.”

“So sit somewhere that you think has been disinfected” the incredulous police officer responds, “but don’t call again about this.”

However, the woman is not put off. “But if I sit down at a café I have to wait until someone comes to disinfect the chair and table” she says, “I want to know what the difference is.”

“That’s right”, says the officer, “I totally agree with you there, but don’t call the police to annoy me.”

Still not content with the answer, she asks “so who do I call?”

“I don’t know” he answers, “call whoever made the law and annoy him.”

The woman then asks if it is the President of Asturias, Adrian Barbon, who made the law.

Finally, before hanging up in despair, the officer tells her, “don’t call here to make fun of us. Call him, call that man, call him or whoever you want. But don’t make fun of us because we are offering a proper service, ok?”

And from what we know, that was the end of that!

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police receive unbelievable call from woman and tell her not to phone back”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.