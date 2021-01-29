OWNERS pay tribute to world’s tallest dog who has passed away in the UK

Freddy, a Great Dane who shot to fame by becoming the world’s largest dog according to Guinness World Records in 2016, has sadly passed away at his home in Essex, aged eight. The precious pooch measured an astonishing 7 foot 5 inches tall when stood on his hind legs, and weighed a belt-busting 15 stone. Freddy’s devastated owner, Claire Stoneman, has paid tribute to her famous friend, saying that he had the biggest heart of any dog.

-- Advertisement --



“He was my life. My reason. My joy. My annoyance. My happiness and my ultimate sadness. He was my heart Dane. My one in a million and loved by the entire world.

“As a puppy, he was the runt of the litter. I actually got him a couple of weeks earlier than I should have, as he wasn’t feeding off [his] mum.

“I had no idea he was going to get this big at all,” Freddy’s owner said.

Guinness World Records also remembered Freddy fondly.

Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday said: “Freddy was such a gentle giant, and it was always a pleasure to see him bounding towards you.

“Measuring this mountain of a dog was an unforgettable – if challenging – experience and I’ll always treasure the couple of occasions I got to share a sofa with him – there was just about enough room for the two of us!

“I’m just pleased that we got the chance to celebrate his record-breaking immensity in the books and share his story with millions of people around the world.

“RIP, Freddy.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Owners Pay Tribute To World’s Tallest Dog”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.