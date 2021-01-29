Outrage As Brussels ‘Hostility’ Blocks Vaccine Exports To Northern Ireland.

THE EU has introduced controls on vaccine exports to Northern Ireland. The ‘hostile’ move aims to prevent Northern Ireland being used as a back door for the movement of COVID vaccine from the EU to the UK.

To enable the controls, Brussels triggered Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol that forms part of the Brexit withdrawal deal. This latest ‘tit-for-tat’ move comes amid a row with vaccine maker AstraZeneca over the supply of vaccine doses to the 27 members of the bloc.

Under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol, goods should be able to move freely between the EU and Northern Ireland as the region remains in the single market for goods and still operates under EU customs rules.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster branded the move an ‘incredible act of hostility’ and called on a ‘robust response’ from Westminster. Northern Ireland’s vaccines arrive from the rest of the UK at present so those will be unaffected.

The DUP leader added: “With the European Union using Article 16 in such an aggressive and most shameful way, it is now time for our government to step up. “I will be urging the prime minister to act and use robust measures including Article 16 to advance the interests of Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.”

European Council President Charles Michel had insisted earlier today, Friday, that legal options should be explored to ensure the bloc can secure much-needed doses of coronavirus vaccines.

In a letter to four EU leaders last night, the top eurocrat wrote: “I support all efforts to resolve the matter with companies through dialogue and negotiation. However, if no satisfactory solution can be found, I believe we should explore all options and make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at our disposal under the Treaties.”

He added: “This would give the EU and Member States the legal means, by adopting appropriate urgent measures, to ensure effective vaccine production and supply for our population.” he said.

