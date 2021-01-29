Two dead and 10 injured in Covid floor care home fire

TWO people have died and 10 more are in hospital after a fire broke out in a care home in Soria.

The fire was reported close to 11pm last night, Thursday, January 28, on the ‘Covid floor’ at the Fuente del Rey care home for the elderly in Soria, according to the local town hall.

An elderly man died due to the burns he sustained, two more elderly residents were injured, and nine people, including a National Police officer and an employee at the care home, had to be treated for smoke inhalation. One of the two injured people has since died.

They were taken to the hospital complex next to the care home.

The other patients at the care home were checked over at the scene. Two information points for relatives were set up outside, and 40 health care workers were brought in to care for patients and their relatives.

The fire started in a third floor room destined to patients with Coronavirus. Patients from that floor were taken to other rooms of the four-storey building and they did not need to be evacuated.

Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene to put out the fire and ventilate the building.

