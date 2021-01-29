Nurse Bullied By Neighbours After Testing Positive In Spain’s Alicante

NURSE bullied by her neighbours after testing positive for Covid in Spain’s Alicante

A nurse at Alicante Hospital has expressed her disappointment and upset after neighbours plastered her urbanisation with posters when she tested positive for coronavirus. The healthcare worker contracted Covid while working frontline and promptly took herself home to quarantine once she was told she had the disease herself. However, within a couple of days, notices appeared advising people of their responsibility to notify their neighbours if they tested positive.

-- Advertisement --



“I don’t have to tell anyone that I’m positive,” the nurse insisted to news outlet Informacion. “I have been in isolation since I found out but they are not supportive at all. I do not understand, if it were that I skipped the confinement, but I have not left for 10 days.”

The woman went on to explain that family members have been delivering groceries to her home where she is isolating with her partner, who is negative but is still in quarantine, and walking her dog for her since she can’t go out.

After the nurse’s brother-in-law removed the posters, which read: “we hope that you comply with demand and responsibility with the protocol that exists for these cases, with the measures to be used in order to help your neighbours”, they were promptly replaced with a new batch, which had an additional paragraph.

It said: “Nobody likes to see these notes but the virus does not treat the elderly at all well and we must ensure that it is as far away as possible from our community.”

Despite testing positive for Covid, the healthcare worker doesn’t feel under any obligation to announce the fact to her neighbours, as she is doing everything she is supposed to in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We get infected by caring for those who suffer from this infernal coronavirus and they put up these little signs, instead of offering to see if I need anything like taking down the garbage or bringing something to buy since I can’t leave my home,” she added.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nurse Bullied By Neighbours After Testing Positive In Spain’s Alicante”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.