No charge for culture in Villajoyosa

ADMISSION to Villajoyosa’s Vilamuseu and other municipal museums will be free until September 30.

Historic Heritage councillor, Xente Sebastia, explained that the Local Government Board had decided that providing easier access to the local museums would help counteract the damage the health crisis had inflicted on culture.

“The gulf between people and culture is more evident than ever,” Sebastia said.

The Vilamuseu team continued to adapt to the new health and safety regulations while continuing to introduce the public to history and La Vila’s past, he announced.

At present, only individuals or those from the same family may visit Vilamuseu and the town’s other museums.

“Conducted tours for groups will recommence when the pandemic allows,” the councillor added.

