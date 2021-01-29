Marbella, Estepona and Manilva Face First Weekend Of Closures

Marbella Estepona and Manilva on Spain’s Costa del Sol Face Their First Weekend Of Non- essential Business Closures.

The Andalucían Government decreed that all non-essential activities be closed in Marbella, Estepona and Manilva on Wednesday. The incident rate had passed over the 1,000 per 100,000 barrier set by the community for these areas- it was the worst news any establishment wanted to hear.

The normally bustling town of Marbella was a completely different place today, Friday. Apart from a few taxi’s and police cars, the town was basically deserted- it seemed like the whole area had been evacuated.

After the closures were announced on Monday, the trio of towns described their situation as “catastrophic” and it is a moment in time that will never be forgotten by residents and business owners alike. The few live music venues left had attempted to transform into cafes, selling coffee and tapas in a desperate bid to stay open, as many had food licenses that they had never used. All that money has been wasted, it was a pointless exercise as now they can’t even open to serve the few customers they had left.

The wide-ranging and long-lasting effects of the latest restrictions for these unfortunate towns should not be underestimated. Thousands of people are badly affected, some very established businesses possibly have the finances to weather the storm, most do not.

This weekend will be the toughest, with shutters down and doors locked shut, there exists a silent, but palpable, wave of pessimism that’s bound to sweep the towns over the next few days, all hopes and prayers are for a quick recovery out the situation. Only time will tell, rates of infections are slowly decreasing, incident rates look likely to fall too, is it just possible we can all hold on and come out the other side alive, well, and very happy its all over?

‘The next ten to twelve days will be very tough’ Juanma Moreno.

The extra restrictions, brought in where municipalities exceeded case rates of 1,000 per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days, came amid hope but no certainty that the third wave may be peaking this week in the region.

On Thursday, faced with daily new cases of 3,676 in Andalucía, a significant drop from 6,626 on Wednesday, the regional president showed cautious optimism, but said it was too soon to say the curve was being flattened. The President of the community, Juanma Moreno, warned there were still “ten to twelve very tough days” referring in terms of hospitalisations and deaths.

