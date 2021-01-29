MALAGA AIRPORT has been chosen to be among only 15 of Spain’s most popular airports to receive a specially-built Covid testing centre in its departures area to help expatriates and tourists travel home more easily.

Airport owners Aena have announced the busy Costa del Sol airport will be among those including Madrid’s Barajas Airport to benefit from the new clinics, which will be built expressly to help facilitate travel out of Spain, possibly avoiding quarantines at passengers’ home countries on arrival.

The clinic will be located in the airport’s departures area and will see tests performed mainly on passengers who will need to show them at their destination airport, preventing travellers from having to spend part of their holiday locating clinics to have tests carried out.

Aena said: “This service will help to facilitate the return of tourists to their origins. At present, to access an airport to carry out these tests it will be necessary to have a boarding pass, since access is restricted to passengers.”

The company said it had awarded the contract to provide the airport tests to health clinic UTE Recoletas-Arquimea-Lagben-GTT, who “offered the most competitive price for tests”. Aena assured all tests administered will, “comply with current health regulations and be approved by the Ministry of Health.”

Other Spanish airports to benefit from the new clinics are set to include Alicante-Elche, Valencia, Sevilla, and Palma de Mallorca.

The Malaga Airport clinic will benefit from waiting, testing and isolating areas and is hoped will help travel to home countries while Covid restrictions are in place.

