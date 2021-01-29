LIVERPOOL End Their Goal Drought In Style At Tottenham moving back up to fourth position



Liverpool finally put an end to seven and a half hours of open play without a goal – which had included an astonishing 93 attempts on goal – as they thumped Tottenham 1-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to move into fourth spot in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp was punching the air in delight as his misfiring strikers finally got back to what they do best, and brought Liverpool within four points of leaders Manchester City, with Tottenham back in sixth spot.

Jose Mourinho will be very concerned after Harry Kane limped off the field in the second half, with news coming through that he will miss a significant number of games as a result of an ankle injury.

Tottenham should have gone ahead as early as two minutes in, but Son’s goal was ruled offside by VAR, and it took until the 18th minute for the deadlock to be broken, as Roberto Firmino ended the 482-minute drought to put the Reds in front.

The second half was all-action, and just one minute into the half, it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who doubled Liverpool’s lea, but Tottenham would not give up, and just minutes later, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg put a magnificent effort into the Liverpool net to make it 1-2.

Mo Salah saw his goal ruled offside by VAR, and then Sadio Mane got his deserved goal, as he smashed the ball home for 1-3. Liverpool’s defence looked creaky, but at least their forwards seem to have got their confidence back, and the fight at the top of the table is looking very tight.

