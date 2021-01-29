Liverpool End Their Goal Drought In Style At Tottenham

By
Chris King
-
0
Liverpool End Their Goal Drought In Style At Tottenham
Liverpool End Their Goal Drought In Style At Tottenham. image: liverpool fc twitter

LIVERPOOL End Their Goal Drought In Style At Tottenham moving back up to fourth position

Liverpool finally put an end to seven and a half hours of open play without a goal – which had included an astonishing 93 attempts on goal – as they thumped Tottenham 1-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, to move into fourth spot in the Premier League.

-- Advertisement --

Jurgen Klopp was punching the air in delight as his misfiring strikers finally got back to what they do best, and brought Liverpool within four points of leaders Manchester City, with Tottenham back in sixth spot.

Jose Mourinho will be very concerned after Harry Kane limped off the field in the second half, with news coming through that he will miss a significant number of games as a result of an ankle injury.


Tottenham should have gone ahead as early as two minutes in, but Son’s goal was ruled offside by VAR, and it took until the 18th minute for the deadlock to be broken, as Roberto Firmino ended the 482-minute drought to put the Reds in front.

The second half was all-action, and just one minute into the half, it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who doubled Liverpool’s lea, but Tottenham would not give up, and just minutes later, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg put a magnificent effort into the Liverpool net to make it 1-2.


Mo Salah saw his goal ruled offside by VAR, and then Sadio Mane got his deserved goal, as he smashed the ball home for 1-3. Liverpool’s defence looked creaky, but at least their forwards seem to have got their confidence back, and the fight at the top of the table is looking very tight.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Liverpool End Their Goal Drought In Style At Tottenham”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleFrench school backs out of plan to change name to honour Samuel Paty
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here