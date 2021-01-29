King Felipe Freezes Royal Budget and Will Spend Father’s Salary on Tech

SPAIN’S KING Felipe VI has frozen the Royal budget and will spend the withdrawn salary of his disgraced father Don Juan Carlos on new technology.

According to an official Royal Statement, King Felipe’s salary for 2021 will be the same as 2020 – €253,850. His wife, Queen Letizia, will receive €139,610 and his mother Queen Sofia will be paid €114,240 from taxpayer’s money. The King decided not to avail of a 0.09% salary increase given to all civil servants, which technically includes Royals.

Meanwhile, the €200,000 salary for disgraced former King Juan Carlos was withdrawn in March 2020 and Felipe has now announced that the funds will be spent on improving the technology of the Royal Institution. Juan Carlos is currently living in exile in Abu Dhabi, having plundered millions of euro from Spain through corruption and dubious business deals.

King Felipe has made every effort to preserve the image of the Royals in the wake of his father’s crimes, which many analysts say is the reason for deciding against a pay raise for himself and his family. The pandemic has plunged countless Spaniards into poverty and further reduced the prospects of the country’s poorest communities, leading to a rise in anti-Royal sentiment in some quarters of society.

