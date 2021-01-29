Kate Garraway Reveals Husband Had ‘Worst Covid Infection’ In A Living Patient.

GOOD MORNING Britain star Kate Garraway has revealed she is struggling to cope as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital where he continues a gruelling recovery from Covid-19. It has been revealed that former Labour lobbyist Derek had the worst Covid-19 infection of any surviving patient, and nearly died six times at the height of his fight with the disease.

-- Advertisement --



Kate has been left home-schooling their two children Darcey, 14, and Billy 11, while England’s third lockdown rumbles on, while continuing her roles in TV and radio. However, the 53-year-old has now confessed that it’s ‘all getting a bit too much for her,’ said a close friend.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping Kate said: “I’m not sure I am coping. I honestly don’t know how single mums do it; it’s just so hard. A lot of the time I find myself thinking, ‘’What would Derek say? and ‘What would Derek do?’ I’m lucky that I’m being supported by lots of friends, too, and Ranvir has been really helpful because she’s been operating as a single mum since her son, Tushaan, was very little. I asked her, ‘How do you do it?’ and she said, ‘You just have to accept that you can’t do everything’.”

Derek has been in hospital since March last year when he tested positive for coronavirus. He was later admitted to intensive care. He was free of Covid-19 some months later but is still battling the effects of the disease.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kate Garraway Reveals Husband Had ‘Worst Covid Infection’ In A Living Patient”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.