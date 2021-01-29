Johnson & Johnson Covid Jab Proves 85 Per Cent Effective

Johnson & Johnson Covid Jab Proves 85 Per Cent Effective
JOHNSON & JOHNSON single-shot jab proves 85 per cent effective against Covid symptoms

Trials from the revolutionary Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination are proving most positive indeed, with the latest data showing that the single-shot jab may be up to 85 per cent effective against the most severe coronavirus symptoms. The global giant has also reported that their vaccine has a 66 per cent efficacy rate against moderate symptoms.

The Johnson and Johnson jab has some major benefits compared with the others on the market, not least that it only requires a single to dose to be effective. The new vaccine can also be stored at fridge temperature, which means that special units aren’t required, making its distribution much more straight-forward. Additionally, the new jab would be much more cost-effective at just £7 per dose, roughly half the price of the home-grown Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

J&J’s chief scientific officer Paul Stoffels said: “These topline results with a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine candidate represent a promising moment.


“The potential to significantly reduce the burden of severe disease, by providing an effective and well-tolerated vaccine with just one immunisation, is a critical component of the global public health response.

“A one-shot vaccine is considered by the World Health Organisation to be the best option in pandemic settings, enhancing access, distribution and compliance.”


The news comes just a day after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the news that the Novavax vaccine for Covid-19 had proved effective in trials in the United Kingdom. Mr Johnson said that 60 million doses of the new jab were on pre-order, pending its approval.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Johnson & Johnson Covid Jab Proves 85 Per Cent Effective".





