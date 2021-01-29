HUNGARY looks to China for Covid vaccine amid delays with EU jabs

Hungary looks set to become the European Union’s first country to sign a deal with the Chinese for their Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, just days after Hungarian Minister Gergely Gulyas revealed they had been approved for the use of Russia’s Sputnik V jab. Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that a deal could be done with China as early as Saturday, January 30 if the jab is approved by health authorities.

The news comes as it was revealed the EU has one of the slowest vaccination rollouts in the world, falling far behind the UK, with a German newspaper rather sardonically calling it “an advert for Brexit.” Hungary’s PM confirmed his intentions to sign a deal with China when speaking on state radio on Friday, January 29, claiming that it is the vaccine he trusts most.

Referring to the massive delay in the production and supply of the other big-name jabs, Mr Orban fumed: “we don’t want an explanation, we want a vaccine.”

If Hungary is granted approval to use the Sinopharm vaccine, it will be a huge achievement for China, and Russian officials are already applauding their decision to purchase approximately 1 million of the Sputnik jabs.

In a statement posted on Sputnik V’s website, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which funded the development of the jab, welcomed the decision, saying “Hungary is the first EU country to realize all the advantages of the Sputnik V vaccine and authorize its use. This decision is very important as it demonstrates that the vaccine’s safety and efficacy of over 90 per cent are highly regarded by our partners in Hungary.”

