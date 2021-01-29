HOLLYWOOD Icon Cicely Tyson Dead Aged 96



The Hollywood Icon Cicely Tyson, the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, has died aged 96 years old, only two days after publishing her memoirs, Just As I Am, on Tuesday, Jan 26.

Cicely recently starred alongside Viola Davis in the hit series ‘How to Get Away with Murder, and she was a legend in the film industry and a pioneer for Black actresses in Hollywood.

Larry Thompson passed a statement to E! News that read, “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing. Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree”.

Tyson made history as the first black actress to be nominated for the Leading Actress in a Drama Series Emmy NBC’s Sweet Justice, in 1995, and it didn’t happen again until Kerry Washington in 2013, the same year that Cicely won a Tony for Lead Actress in a Play for ‘The Trip to Bountiful’.

She won an Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, in 1974, as well as being nominated 12 times since, including five times for ABC’s ‘How to Get Away with Murder’.

Cicely was married to the American jazz legend Miles Davis for 7 years, but he died in 1991, and to top off her career, she was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for the 1973 film ‘Sounder’ about a sharecropper family.

