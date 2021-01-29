HM COASTGUARD In Search For Three Sailors Missing Off Welsh Coast after their boat fails to return to shore



A massive search operation has been underway off the coast of North Wales since around 10am on Thursday morning, for a fishing boat with three crew that is presumed to have gone missing after not arriving back to shore.

HM Coastguard has launched teams from its bases at Bangor, Llandudno, and Rhyl, as well as RNLI crews from Beaumaris, Conwy, Llandudno, and Rhyl, along with the HM Coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon, and a coastguard aircraft, all involved in the search.

North Wales Police are also working alongside the rescue crews, with broadcasts being transmitted to any other craft in the vicinity, asking them to be on the lookout.

Rob Priestley, the Duty Controller for HM Coastguard said, “We are continuing to search a wide area to try and find this vessel with all the assets we have at our disposal. We’re also asking other vessels in the area to keep a lookout for anything that might assist the search.”

