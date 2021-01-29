Help Desk can help in Javea

JAVEA town hall reminded British residents that the Help Desk was there to help clear up their Brexit doubts.

This free municipal service is in contact with the Consulate in order to keep up-to-date with information that could affect residents’ rights, explained Residents councillor Kika Mata.

The Help Desk is located in the Oficina de Atencion al Ciudadano (Citizens’ Attention Office) in Avinguda del Trenc d’Alba and it is necessary to make a prior appointment by ringing 965790500 (extension 3609) or emailing the help@ajxabia.org address.

Mata stressed the importance of being registered on the municipal Padron and said that more information was available on Javea town hall’s website as well as the https://www.gov.uk/transition link.

