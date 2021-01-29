Help Desk can help in Javea

JAVEA: Help Desk will help to clear up British residents’ Brexit doubts Photo credit: Rodriguillo

JAVEA town hall reminded British residents that the Help Desk was there to help clear up their Brexit doubts.

This free municipal service is in contact with the Consulate in order to keep up-to-date with information that could affect residents’ rights, explained Residents councillor Kika Mata.

The Help Desk is located in the Oficina de Atencion al Ciudadano (Citizens’ Attention Office) in Avinguda del Trenc d’Alba and it is  necessary to make a prior appointment by ringing 965790500 (extension 3609) or emailing the help@ajxabia.org address.

Mata stressed the importance of being registered on the municipal Padron and said that more information was available on Javea town hall’s website as well as the https://www.gov.uk/transition link.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Help Desk can help in Javea."






Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

