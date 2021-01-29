A HOMELESS dog found trapped in ice in minus 54 degree temperatures has been rescued and given a new home in Siberia.

The daring rescue took place after the desperate hound was found close to death when her cries for help were heard by a hospital worker.

The woman found the dog with her body encased completely in ice and only her head free. She attempted to dig the helpless animal out, but after being unable to free her, the woman enlisted the help of her fellow villagers who together were able to remove the dog from the ice.

In a video circulating online, local man Terenty Tomsky can be seen working to free the animal.

In the video, dog can be seen with a tag in her ear, meaning she had previously been caught, vaccinated and sterilised before being returned to the streets.

According to media reports, once freed the dog was found to be frostbitten but otherwise in a “not severe” condition when taken to a local vet, who has bandaged her the wounds on her legs.

The dog has now been adopted by the woman who first heard her cries for help, and will not be returned to the streets amid what has become one of Siberia’s harshest winters in recent years.

The woman who adopted the dog reportedly works in the kitchen of a hospital in Churapcha village, 3,150 miles east of Moscow, where temperatures are currently around minus 50 degrees.

In contrast, Britain’s coldest-ever temperature was recorded at minus 27.2 degrees.

