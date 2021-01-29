Half Of Trucks Leaving For Europe EMPTY As Brexit Paper Work And Duty Freezes Trade.

THE NUMBER of HGVs crossing the Channel from Britain carrying only ‘fresh air’ has risen to an all-time high since customs declarations were slapped on exports from January 1, UK. However, there is a dispute over the figures, which are not officially published by the government.

It’s thought government officials believe the figure has actually risen to about 50% from a normal rate of about 40% which is being blamed on by both Brexit and the coronavirus crisis.

But the Road Haulage Association estimates the normal rate of empty trucks is more like 18% and put Brexit squarely in the frame. The RHA said that demand for carrying exports into Europe had plunged as some firms find the paperwork unaffordable, ‘it’s literally not worth taking the goods over the channel.’ said a spokesman.

They added that the lack of demand for freight capacity was making it harder for importers to find lorries willing to make the journey to England because trips were less lucrative than they had been in the past.

“Most of the trucks that bring goods into the UK are not British and we’ve seen a noticeable reduction in hauliers wanting to make the journey,” said an RHA manager.

Serious issues still remain with the EU over the so-called level playing field to ensure businesses on one side do not gain an unfair advantage over those on the other side. In return for continuing access to the single market, the EU is seeking a high degree of alignment by the UK with its standards on workers rights, the environment and particularly state aid for businesses.

Brussels wants to safeguard against the UK becoming a low-regulation economic rival on the bloc’s doorstep- a major stumbling block- perhaps they are scared the UK might become an economic powerhouse?

