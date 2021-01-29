Granada towns open public areas for locals to avoid earthquake danger

THE towns of Santa Fe and Atarfe in Granada have opened football grounds and public parks so that locals can spend the night for fear of earthquakes.

Following the tremor registering 4.3 degrees on the Richter Scale today, the Andalucia 112 Emergency Services have reported that locals have called to report damage to houses, fallen objects and cracks. However, there have fortunately been no reports of anyone being injured.

Calls have been received from Cullar-Vega, Churriana de la Vega, Maracena, Lachar, La Zubia, Las Garbias, Huetor-Vega and also from Linares in Jaen.

The town halls have asked people to keep calm and be responsible.

The aim is to prevent people from remaining in the streets near buildings which could have falling objects.

The church in Santa Fe has already reported suffering considerable damages inside.

The National Geographic Institute reports that there were 120 tremors registered on Thursday, January 28, sometimes at a rate of one every 10 minutes. There have been 545 since seismic activity increased last Saturday.

The Junta de Andalucia has issued recommendations on what to do in case of an earthquake.

Before:

Prepare a backpack for each member of the family with a First Aid kit, torch, battery operated radio, batteries, whistle, water and food, and make sure they are easily accessible.

Check building structures which could collapse as well as electric, water and gas supply.

Make sure that heavy objects which could fall are fixed in place and keep toxic or flammable products in places where they can’t leak.

During:

Keep calm and if inside, remain under a stable structure such as a table, bed, door frame or load bearing wall or pillar. Keep away from windows and falling objects.

If outdoors, keep away from buildings which could be damaged and remain in open areas, whether there is no traffic. Don’t run in or out of buildings.

If driving, stop the vehicle and remain inside.

Do not use lighters or matches.

After:

Get everyone together and outside, unless a person is seriously injured, then they should be kept still, unless they are in immediate danger from fire or debris.

Do not use lifts.

Check gas, water and electricity supplies by looking and sniffing but do not turn anything on.

Avoid using phones unless it is to contact the emergency services, in which case, call 112.

Turn on the radio to listen for official announcements.

Do not drink tap water as it could be contaminated.

