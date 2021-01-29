‘Get Me on That Plane to Benidorm!’

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
'Get Me on That Plane to Benidorm!'
'Get Me on That Plane to Benidorm!' Credit: Pixabay

‘GET ME ON THAT PLANE TO BENIDORM!’. COVID-19 vaccine brings new hope and optimism as a new vaccine site is opened.

The new vaccine site has been opened at the University of Bolton Stadium, and Thomas Robinson, aged 76 was one of the first in line to receive his vaccine on Thursday, January 28. The vaccines are being administered in a unit near the Bolton Wanderers’ club shop.

-- Advertisement --

Thomas excitedly spoke about his plans for when the pandemic ends and said “Get me on that plane to Benidorm!

“I have a daughter in Dubai, so I’d love to be able to go visit her as well,


“It was really good, I didn’t feel a thing. I was supposed to be checked in at 9.20am but by that time I’d had the vaccine and sat down for ten minutes so that’s fantastic as well.”

It is hoped that the new site will be able to vaccinate a total of 800 people this week and the superintendent of Whittles Pharmacies, Asif Adam, explained that getting everything ready for the vaccinations had been a massive effort.


Asif said, “The CCG initially came to us and said there was a need for the population of Horwich. We thought it was a great opportunity for us to play a role in our local community and we’re so pleased with how it is.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without our pharmacy teams, Bolton Wanderers Football Club who gave us this unit, or the local community. We’ve asked volunteers to come out and they’ve come willingly.

“It’s been a massive drive and for community pharmacy to play a role, we’re just thrilled and overwhelmed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Get Me on That Plane to Benidorm!”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleMadrid Overcomes The Peak Of the Third Wave
Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here