‘GET ME ON THAT PLANE TO BENIDORM!’. COVID-19 vaccine brings new hope and optimism as a new vaccine site is opened.

The new vaccine site has been opened at the University of Bolton Stadium, and Thomas Robinson, aged 76 was one of the first in line to receive his vaccine on Thursday, January 28. The vaccines are being administered in a unit near the Bolton Wanderers’ club shop.

Thomas excitedly spoke about his plans for when the pandemic ends and said “Get me on that plane to Benidorm!

“I have a daughter in Dubai, so I’d love to be able to go visit her as well,

“It was really good, I didn’t feel a thing. I was supposed to be checked in at 9.20am but by that time I’d had the vaccine and sat down for ten minutes so that’s fantastic as well.”

It is hoped that the new site will be able to vaccinate a total of 800 people this week and the superintendent of Whittles Pharmacies, Asif Adam, explained that getting everything ready for the vaccinations had been a massive effort.

Asif said, “The CCG initially came to us and said there was a need for the population of Horwich. We thought it was a great opportunity for us to play a role in our local community and we’re so pleased with how it is.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without our pharmacy teams, Bolton Wanderers Football Club who gave us this unit, or the local community. We’ve asked volunteers to come out and they’ve come willingly.

“It’s been a massive drive and for community pharmacy to play a role, we’re just thrilled and overwhelmed.”

