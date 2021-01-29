Get connected in Altea

FREE WI-FI: Installing an antenna on Altea’s town hall building Photo credit: Altea town hall

THANKS to an EU subsidy, Altea is installing Wi-Fi antennas in strategic parts of the town.

These will provide a free internet connection at the town hall and Plaza Jose Maria Planelles including the Garganes Tram halt and the Casa de Cultura as far as the taxi rank and Plaza del Mestre de la Musica.

There will also be coverage at the Ciudad Deportiva sports complex and the La Roda and l’Espigo beaches.

“The system complies with the highest safety standards and is twice as fast as that required by the EU,” said New Technologies councillor Pere Barber.


