Former Health Minister Kicks Off Election Campaign

Former Spanish minister for health Salvador Illa has fuelled the separatist flames yet again by promising a “national” plan to “rebuild” the Catalan health system during his electoral campaign, once again differentiating between the ‘Spanish’ and ‘Catalans’. During a promotional video aired on the same day as the US president, Joe Biden, was inaugurated, Mr Illa claimed that the election of the new leader represented a “very important hope for the Spanish and the Catalans.”

Mr Illa is running as a socialist candidate for the PSC, and declared on Thursday, January 28, that “protecting the public health system is the only way to a lasting economic recovery.” Speaking with Catalan representatives, the former minister said that his main priority “will be to fight against Covid-19” because, “the first thing is to protect lives.”

The former minister also contradicted many of his own previous assertions, now claiming that the current Covid vaccination programme in Spain is too slow and insisting that the process needs to be sped up if the country is to return to any semblance of normality.

“We have to subdue the virus once and for all and for that it is essential, among other issues, to accelerate the vaccination process, to achieve a level of immunization that allows us to gradually recover normality,” Mr Illa said.

“Catalonia needs a president who is in tandem with Pedro Sanchez,” he concluded.

