Ferret Survives After Accidentally Going Through the Wash

The lucky pet ferret has survived going through the entire wash cycle after being given a minuscule 1% chance of survival. The Leeds pet named Bandit is only two years old, and had suffered a series of injuries during his washing machine misadventure. He was badly bruised by the incident and also suffered from a collapsed lung.

David Massey, Veterinary surgeon said, the furry pet was brought into the vets in a “pretty bad way when he came in”.

“The team here got to work quickly to try and save his life,”

“His owners’ quick-thinking upon realising the situation also helped ensure we could prevent a tragedy.

“Amazingly, within four hours of being admitted he took a few gentle steps, which is when we started to become confident that he would make a good, and miraculous, recovery.”

The pet ferret’s “mum” Jackie Redfern, had feared the worst as her beloved ferret was taken to Vets4Pets in Colton, Leeds. Jackie said that the incident had also affected Bandit’s brother Mikey who had been “quiet for two days” while waiting for the return of his brother.

The vet issued a warning to other owners about pets sneaking into washing machines and said, “While this situation is thankfully extremely rare, washing machines and tumble dryers can often be a place our furry friends can seek out, particularly during colder weather when they might be looking for a cosy place to curl up.”

Bandit is now safely back home with his family.

