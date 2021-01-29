Family Insist Young Girl died after Lucozade was ‘laced’

FAMILY insist young girl died after her Lucozade was ‘laced with ecstasy’.

The family of a 13-year-old schoolgirl have insisted that she died after her Lucozade was “laced with ecstasy” despite the inquest’s ruling. The inquest heard how Eboney Cheshire, aged 13 had died at the family home in Rainhall in Merseyside, in December 2018 after suffering a seizure.

Only hours before the tragic death the young teen had bought Lucozade, noodles and Monster munch crisps from a local store. Kerry Williams the young girl’s mother has insisted Eboney did not take any drugs, and alleges that the bottle of Lucozade that she bought from the store only shortly before her death had been laced.

Mrs Williams previously spoke about her daughter and said, “Eboney oozed confidence, parents have praised me for the way I raised her, because their children had got bullied and Eboney was the one who took them under her wing and protected them.

“Nobody would really argue with Eboney as they all wanted to be her friend, she had so many good qualities.

“She was very clever, at the age of five or six she used to know every capital in the world, she even knew Madagascar.

“She’d have the teachers in laughter, once when aged three she used the word ‘procrastination’ and said, ‘my granddad taught me that’”.

Police fully investigated the incident but could find no suspects in the alleged tampering of the drink. Detective Inspector Leanne Hobin said that the death was a “tragedy”.

During the inquest Coroner Julie Goulding said an ‘extensive investigation’ had been carried out but no arrests had been made, and concluded that 13-year-old had taken the drugs herself.

The family are still insistent that the young teen was spiked.

