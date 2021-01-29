European Union Publishes AstraZeneca Contract.

The European Union has published the contract it signed with the pharmaceutical vaccine manufacturer, AstraZeneca. The EU however, hid the price and the number of monthly doses planned for each month, although the agreement reads that the company must manufacture in its European facilities, but also in those that are abroad, such as those in the Kingdom Kingdom, “to accelerate the supply of the vaccine in Europe.”

The heavily redacted document also uses the “best reasonable efforts” phrase used by the pharmaceutical firm’s CEO earlier this week.

The pharmaceutical company wants to reduce from the 80 to 120 million doses initially planned for the first quarter of this year, to 39 million, an offer that has been rejected by the EU. On Thursday, it invoked exceptional powers to intervene in vaccine production and reserve the right to prohibit road exports in response to the crisis.

The UK today cited “national security” reasons for not disclosing its agreement with AstraZeneca. In the midst of all this conflict, the European Medicines Agency will decide today, Friday, whether to approve precisely the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca together with the University of Oxford.

Meanwhile, the third wave continues its advance in Spain, the Ministry of Health reported 34,899 infections and 515 deaths yesterday. The cumulative incidence fell for the first time since January 4 to 890 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. “We are beginning to bend the curve of the third wave, although there are still difficult days,” said the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who appears in Congress today.

