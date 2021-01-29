ELDERLY couple die from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after their boiler malfunctioned in Barcelona

An 81-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman have sadly lost their lives after their diesel boiler broke down on Thursday, January 28 in Valles Occidental, Terrassa, in the province of Barcelona. Members of the Local Police and the Medical Emergency System (SEM) raced to the scene at Calle Grecia shortly before 11.30pm, but sadly, the elderly couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

-- Advertisement --



Four units of firefighters also responded, and the experts noticed that there were very high concentrations of carbon monoxide in the house, and concluded the most likely source was a diesel boiler on the premises. Firefighters ventilated the property immediately and an investigation will follow to determine the exact cause of their death.

Due to the recent cold snap in Spain, particularly at the beginning of January when Storm Filomena brought heavy snow, rain and freezing temperatures, the country has tragically seen a large increase in accidents and deaths related to boilers, and gas appliances in particular.

Earlier this month, a huge explosion at a parish building in Madrid killed four people. An investigation into the incident found that three of the seven gas boilers on the premises weren’t officially registered with the General Directorate of Industry of the Community, which is a legal requirement in Spain.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Elderly Couple Die From Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Barcelona”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.