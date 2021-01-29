Education Experts Urge For Covid Hit Pupils To Be Given Another Year at School.

Pupils across England who have lost out on significant learning time due to the pandemic should be allowed to repeat a year, say education policy experts. The Education Policy Institute (EPI) is calling for certain pupils to be given the right to repeat a year of school if their parents or carers would go along with the plan.

Head teachers have expressed interest in the idea but said it could only be open to “small numbers” to avoid a “logjam”. It comes after the Prime Minister raised concerns after saying schools will not reopen before 8 March.

All primaries and secondaries in England were closed a day after the start of the spring term, except for the children of key workers and vulnerable students. This move followed a patchy autumn term where thousands of pupils were forced to self-isolate at any one time, and schools were shut to most pupils during the spring-summer lockdown last year.

Some areas have been affected worse than others by Covid cases, leading to varying access to education for pupils- and certain pupils groups, including those with limited access to digital devices and some with special educational needs, have struggled with remote learning from home.

