Downing St Hints The UK Could Start Shipping Vaccine Doses To The EU

Downing St Hints The UK Could Start Shipping Vaccine Doses To The EU
image: Wikipedia

DOWNING ST Hints The UK Could Start Shipping Vaccine Doses To The EU as early as next month

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman has hinted at the possibility of the UK supplying vaccine doses to the EU bloc from as early as the middle of February after EU officials had earlier threatened to block all exports into the UK from the AstraZeneca factory in Belgium.

The demand from EU bosses had been that supplies from the factory be diverted into Europe instead of being sent to the UK, and now it would appear as though the British Government has backed down to the demand after a Downing Street official said they had declined to rule out that possibility of sending the vaccines to the bloc.

When questioned whether doses would be redirected, the spokesman said, “Our priority is to vaccinate those who are the most vulnerable to the virus. That has always been our priority, it will continue to be our priority, and we will ensure we do that by the middle of February.”


He continued, “We remain confident of our supplies, AstraZeneca has said they will provide two million doses a week and we remain confident of that. We remain confident in our ability to vaccinate all the groups in the timeframes we have set out. That’s the most vulnerable by mid-February, phase one by the spring, and all adults by September”.

