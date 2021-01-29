Doggers’ Delight:  Village Owned by Prince Charles ‘Overrun by Doggers’

A SMALL Somerset village owned by Prince Charles has become swamped by doggers during lockdown, according to locals.

The landlord of local pub The Globe Inn has been forced to close its 124-space car park after couples reportedly began using the area for lockdown dogging in the village of Newton St Loe, which is owned by Prince Charles.

Philip Houghton, 41, who runs The Globe Inn, told one publication he had closed the car park to deter, “funny business,” adding, “no prizes for guessing what’s happening,” at night in the area.

Curious locals have since taken to Facebook to discuss the closure, with one user, Rebecca Birch, commenting, “I turned around in a pub car park last night & was surprised at how ‘busy’ it was”, and another man asking a friend, “you been dogging again?”

Meanwhile, one user said, “will have to find somewhere else,” and ‘Kim’ wrote, “can’t even go dogging.”

Situated in Somerset between Bath and Bristol, Newton St Loe has a population of 681 people, and the majority of the village is owned by the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate owned by Prince Charles.

Locals are complaining the picturesque village has become overrun by walkers and doggers during the UK’s most recent lockdown.

Taking to Facebook one woman, Emma Kavanagh, said: “Put a video camera up and show on Facebook lol, that will stop them.”

Another Facebook a pal and said “You’re going to have to go find somewhere else now, told you they could see you dogging in there. Filthy swine.”

A representative for The Prince of Wales has so far declined to comment.

