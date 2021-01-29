Dame Judi Dench ‘Filled with Horror’ Over Threat to East End’s Oldest Tree

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Dame Judi Dench ‘Filled with Horror’ Over Threat to East End’s Oldest Tree
Dame Judi Dench ‘Filled with Horror’ Over Threat to East End’s Oldest Tree Credit: Change.org

DAME JUDI DENCH is ‘filled with horror’ over the threat to the East End’s oldest tree, as she backs a High Court battle to save it.

Dame Judi is backing a campaign that has been launched with the aim of saving the tree. Campaigners are taking the Tower Hamlets Council to the High Court in the hopes of saving what is thought to be the oldest tree in the East End.

-- Advertisement --

The Magnificent old tree has survived many challenges including being bombed in the blitz and also survived The Great Fire of London, but now it is at risk as developers want to build a block of flats. There are plans to move the tree although campaigners believe that the old tree would not survive the upheaval.

Dame Judi said, “The thought of the 400-year-old Bethnal Green Mulberry Tree being dug up to build a block of flats fills me with horror. This pandemic has taught us that we should respect nature not destroy it.”


She also encouraged people to support the campaign and hopes that “this beautiful old tree can live and flourish” and be seen by “generations to come”.

Geoffrey Juden of the East End Preservation Society and chairman of the East London Garden Society, is working to save the tree and is challenging the council’s planning permission.


Geoffrey said, “We understand there is a pressing need for genuinely affordable housing in Bethnal Green but we also recognise a responsibility to future generations.

We want the development to be done in a sensitive and humane way — so that it does not damage the historic Mulberry Tree.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dame Judi Dench ‘Filled with Horror’ Over Threat to East End’s Oldest Tree”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleScotland Yard’s Flying Squad Arrest Two Queens Guards Over Plot To Steal Bullets
Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here