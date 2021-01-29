Covid House Party Fines of £800 Come Into Force In The UK.



FINES of £800 for people caught at house parties in the UK have become law as of 5 pm today, Friday. The latest coronavirus laws come into force as part of much tougher measures to crack down on illegal gatherings that have been taking place during the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The penalty will apply for groups of more than 15 people and will double after each offence, up to a maximum of £6,400 for repeat offenders, Home Secretary Priti Patel said last week when she announced the plans. This supersedes the current lower fine of £200. However, the £10,000 penalties for unlawful groups of more than 30 people will still only apply to the organiser.

According to the legislation, which has now been published and is called the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers and Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, the £800 fine is cut to £400 if paid within 14 days.

As well as those in private dwellings, the rule also applies to similar gatherings in “educational accommodation”, the documents setting out the new law said.

The new laws give police powers to access Test and Trace data, the documents also suggest. Human rights barrister Adam Wagner, who studies coronavirus rules and tries to simplify them for the public, said the changes to the law will make it “easier for police to enforce people breaking self-isolation rules”.

Data published by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) on Thursday, Jan. 28, showed 332 fines had been issued by forces in England and three in Wales, to people failing to self-isolate after arriving from a country on the Government quarantine list between September 28 – when the rule came into force – and January 17.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Covid House Party Fines of £800 Come Into Force In The UK”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.