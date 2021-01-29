Council will telephone residents to explain local tax discounts

IF you live in Fuengirola and receive a telephone call from someone who says they are from the Council and want to talk about Council Tax then it isn’t likely to be a scam.

The Council has made a decision to try to explain to residents the ways in which they can save 30 per cent on the cost of their local taxes (IBI, Rubbish and Vehicles)

Fuengirola Councillor, Rosa Bravo explained that the calls would be made between 9am and 2pm “because it is important that all residents know that payment by the first deadline must be complied

She also reminded those responsible for paying the taxes that “due to the pandemic and the state of alarm, cash is not allowed and payments must be made by bank transfer or by credit card.”

