Every July 16 until last year, the fishing district of La Carihuela sees a special procession carrying a statue of the Virden del Carmen to the sea.

In 2017, the Fiesta was declared as being of special tourist interest by the Malaga Provincial Council and now an application by the Torremolinos Council is being made to the Junta de Andalucia to have it recognised as such within Andalucia.

In the past, the procession has attracted up to 20,000 people (more at weekends) as the statue is carried by both women and men dressed in the typical Marengo (fishermen’s) costume, from its church to the beach where it is placed on board a boat to travel the coast escorted by decorated fishing boats sounding their sirens in honour of the Virgin.

