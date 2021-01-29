China Threatens Taiwan With ‘War’ Over Independence Claims As US Pledges Support.

China has issued a strong statement and warned that attempts by Taiwan to seek independence from Beijing “means war“. The warning comes just days after Beijing stepped up military activities and sent a group of warplanes near the island.

It also comes amid closer ties between Taiwan and the US, which welcomed Presidents Joe Biden’s new administration just last week. In a statement on Thursday, the US reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting Taiwan’s defence capability.

China sees democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province, but Taiwan has always seen itself as a sovereign state. Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said at a press conference on Thursday, quote: “We are seriously telling those Taiwan independence forces: those who play with fire will burn themselves, and Taiwan independence means war,”

He also defended China’s recent military activities saying they were “necessary actions to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security”.

The US responded later on Thursday. “We find that comment unfortunate and certainly not commensurate with our intentions to meet our obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act,” In a first statement by the new administration on China-Taiwan relations, pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters, ” We see no reason why tensions over Taiwan need to lead to anything like confrontation”.

