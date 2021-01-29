CARDIFF’S answer to the dilemma of single use face masks.

As a side effect of the global pandemic many have experienced the growing site of single-use masks being discarded in the street. There is a growing problem with the amount of single-use plastic and PPE, including disposable face masks.

A Cardiff company now has a possible answer to the single-use problem, and hospitals around the UK are already making best use of their new technology. They have machines which are able to change disposable face masks and PPE single-use plastics into a form of reusable plastic. This can be used later on to make bins and other items.

Philip Davison-Sebry, company founder, and managing director of TCG Solutions, believes that their machines can help not just with PPE hospital waste, but also provide an answer to general plastic waste.

Philip aged 63 said, “What was once going out to landfill, can now be turned into new material in Wales and the UK.

“A lot of companies are now looking to get their products from the UK, they want this recycled material for their products.

“The supply chain is being created out of waste.”

The company has created a machine called the Sterimelt, and so far it has been purchased by seven hospitals in England. They also have other technology that has been bought by the US Navy and the University of Manchester.

