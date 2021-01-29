CANARY ISLANDS Extends The Negative PCR Test Period For Spanish Arrivals as announced today in the BOC



The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands, today (Friday 29) published in the Official Gazette of the Canary Islands (BOC) the extension of the need to present a negative PDIA test result, carried out no later than 72 hours before arrival at the airport, for two more weeks, until 00:00 hours on February 15.

It continues the requirement of screening to prevent the spread of SARS-COV-2, through ‘diagnostic tests of active infection’ (PDIA) by passengers entering the Canary Islands from the rest of Spain’s national territory by air or sea.

The Ministry said that between December 18 and January 26, a total of 140,713 passengers from Spanish regions had arrived at Canarian airports, all having to pass through control checkpoints set up by the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS) in the six airports.

From this total, 85 per cent provided a negative PDIA certificate upon arrival and the remaining 15 per cent who didn’t provide a negative PDIA certificate had to isolate until a negative test result performed at their destination was shown.

Residents of the Canary Islands who arrived without PDIA made at origin were given the option of making an appointment to carry out the test free of charge, while non-residents were provided with a list of laboratories authorized by the SCS in which to carry out the PDIA within 72 hours of arrival.

The number of residents who travelled with PDIA up until January 26 and took the test in one of the SCS recommended laboratories was 28,271, out of which 302 positives were detected (254 by PCR and 48 by test antigens).

In addition, residents who travelled to the Canaries without PDIA made in origin had to take a test when they arrived in the archipelago, and 126 of those passengers tested positive.

On the other hand, among the non-residents who arrived in the Canary Islands in that period of time, 20 positives were detected at origin (10 by PCR and another 10 by antigen test).

