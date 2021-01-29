Brits ‘Exercising Less, Watching TV And Gaming More In Third Lockdown’ Say Experts.

People are spending more time watching TV and gaming, exercising less and are more unhappy in this lockdown compared to the first, new research suggests. According to a study by University College London (UCL), four in 10 people said they are exercising less, however, 13 per cent said they were doing more exercise.

Nearly a fifth of people in the survey (19%) said they were watching television, streaming films and gaming more, with 13% saying they were doing so less than before. A third (34%) say they are working more, while people are spending less time on hobbies such as arts and crafts, gardening and DIY, and volunteering.

UCL’s Covid-19 Social Study, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, is the UK’s largest study into how adults are feeling during the lockdown with more than 70,000 people questioned weekly over the past 10 months.

Don’t Worry- Be Happy!

The research revealed that levels of happiness and life satisfaction have decreased alongside behavioural changes. Average happiness scores are lower during this lockdown than those reported during April 2020, and life satisfaction scores are at a similar level.

Almost half (45%) of people are now worried about catching or becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 – the highest level since the middle of the first lockdown back in April. Lead author, Dr Daisy Fancourt, from UCL’s Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said the drop in exercise is concerning but not that surprising, given the current lockdown is taking place in winter.

No new studies have carried out in Spain as yet but it is widely assumed that due to fewer covid restrictions and a warmer climate, the general population would achieve a higher score than those of the UK.

