France Shuts Its Borders To Non-EU Countries.

FRANCE has closed its borders to non-EU countries except for essential travel just hours after the EU vaccine export row with the UK over Northern Ireland.

French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, stopped short of imposing a new lockdown despite infection rates remaining high in France. Anyone entering the country from the EU must give a negative PCR test, the PM added. Sources say the decision would not be applied to hauliers however.

Mr Castex also announced tighter controls on the number of people allowed into shopping malls and increased police controls against people breaking a 6 pm curfew. Virus infections, hospitalisations and deaths have been rising steadily but not sharply in France in recent weeks – prompting fears of another lockdown. ‘More police and gendarmes will be mobilised to check non-compliance with the curfew, the organisation of clandestine parties and the illegal opening of restaurants.’ he said.

Citing the economic devastation of another shutdown, Mr Castex said: “Our duty is to put everything in place to avoid a new lockdown, and the coming days will be decisive.” France has reported 75,620 deaths during the pandemic – one of the highest figures in Europe.

Hospitalisations have continued to rise in January, with 60 per cent of intensive care beds currently occupied by virus patients.

