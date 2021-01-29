BORIS Blasts Second Referendum Talk As He Arrives In Scotland for a visit



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Scotland on Thursday, despite criticism from the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon that his trip was ‘non-essential’ under coronavirus restriction rules.

Mr Johnson said, “My focus is on defeating the pandemic, that should be the focus of everybody in this country. I believe in the power of doing things together. People want us to focus on the issues that really matter. You can see the contribution of Scottish scientists to the national efforts, and I don’t want to break that up”.

However, not everybody agreed with him, and a spokesman for Police Scotland said, “We have received a small number of complaints regarding Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Scotland. This is a working visit in his official capacity as Prime Minister, and we are policing the event appropriately”.

MP Alyn Smith commented “Unless you’re Boris Johnson. This ill-advised stunt will backfire badly”, and a tweet on the official SNP Twitter account displayed a photograph of Mr Johnson arriving, accompanied by the caption, “Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives”.

In a surprising display of support, Sir Keir Starmer the Labour leader said he agreed it was the right thing to go to Scotland and see in person what is going on there, as MP, Jacob Rees-Mogg labelled Ms Sturgeon “Moanalot”.

At lunchtime on Thursday, the official spokesman for the Prime Minister said, “It is a fundamental part of the Prime Minister’s job to go out and see businesses and communities and people. These are Covid-related visits. You’ve seen the Prime Minister do a number of them over the past few weeks”.

“It is obviously important that he is continuing to meet and see those who are on the front line in terms of those who are providing tests, in terms of those who are working so hard to deliver the vaccination plan”, he added.

