Beyoncé ‘Heartbroken’ Over Death Of 34-Year-Old Rapper Cousin.



SUPER STAR Beyoncé is said to be heartbroken over the death of her cousin, rapper Martell Derouen, 34, who performed under the name Kardone. San Antonio police discovered Derouen’s body inside his apartment in central Texas on Tuesday while conducting a welfare check, police say he had died from a gunshot wound.

-- Advertisement --



DeRouen is believed to be related to the musical icon through her maternal grandmother Agnéz Deréon, who hailed from New Iberia, Louisiana, as he did. Beyonce and Tina Knowles’ fashion line was named ‘House of Deréon’ in her honour.

The request for a police checkup on Derouen, who has been widely reported as the “cousin” of superstar Beyoncé in local media, was made by an unnamed person who hadn’t heard from the musician for several days.

Officials have issued a warrant for the arrest of Sasha Skare, 21, who was confirmed as a murder suspect. Skare was also involved in the San Antonio music scene and released a single produced by Kardone in April. She was previously charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a 2019 shooting that left one man dead and another injured, court records show.

“There is no way to replace him but please help us find this girl,” Derouen’s wife, Joia, wrote in a statement. “She is dangerous and I do believe she will kill again. If you see her please contact the police.”

