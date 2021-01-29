BENALMADENA Town Hall has launched a service to ensure that elderly local residents have company.

-- Advertisement --



Thanks to the Departments of Social Welfare and Elderly People, through Malaga University’s Work Experience project for Psychology students, people will be available to accompany elderly residents of the town and help to lessen the psychological effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project was announced by local councillors Irene Diaz and Alicia Laddaga, and comes after it was detected following lockdown that many elderly people in the town were living alone and finding it especially hard during the pandemic.

A group of psychologists will call people who are living alone in the Costa del Sol town, giving them someone to talk to who can also provide support and guidance and who will carry out follow-up calls to check that they are doing well.

The councillors have said how important it is as it will greatly benefit the elderly and make sure that they are not alone in these hard times. “The Town Hall makes elderly people in Benalmadena a priority” they said, “and any new needs that they have, we will make sure we respond to.”

They have encouraged elderly people living alone in the town to contact them with any need they may have, by calling the hotline for the elderly 690 237 746.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Benalmadena to ensure that elderly local residents are not lonely”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.